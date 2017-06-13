Halifax Mooseheads head coach Andre Tourigny leaving QMJHL squad to join Ottawa 67s

The Halifax Mooseheads are suddenly in the market for a new head coach.

After signing a five-year contact with the Herd in May of 2016, Andre Touringy is leaving the Mooseheads after just one season to become head coach and vice president of hockey operations with the Ottawa 67s.



The announcement was made official Tuesday morning by the Ontario Hockey League club.

In his only season as head coach with Halifax, Tourigny led a youthful squad to a respectable 27-35-3-3 record and a spot in the playoffs.

On the Mooseheads website Tuesday, it explains that 67s owner Jeff Hunt reached out to Mooseheads majority owner Bobby Smith for permission to speak with Tourigny about their vacant head coaching position.

Smith would eventually give the OK and now Tourigny is coaching in the city that his family calls home.

There's no word on whether the Mooseheads have someone ready to replace Tourigny, or if there is now a search underway for his replacement.

