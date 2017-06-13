Halifax police respond to 10 incidents in three days of pets being left in hot cars
The force says in one of the cases, the animal owner was ticketed.
It wouldn’t be hot in Halifax without irresponsible owners leaving their pets in vehicles.
Halifax Regional Police Const. Dianne Penfound told Metro on Tuesday that so far this week, they have responded to 10 situations where pets were left in hot cars.
She said they responded to three complaints Sunday, four on Monday and another three by mid Tuesday afternoon.
In one case Monday, police issued a ticket under the Standards of Care for Cats and Dogs Regulations after receiving multiple calls of a dog being left in a white SUV in the parking lot of a store in the 900 block of Bedford Highway.
"The windows were down but the vehicle was in direct sunlight, there was no water and the dog had been barking continuously," a police statement said of the 12:30 p.m. incident.
The owner of the dog, a 45-year-old-woman from Bedford, was later located and is facing a fine of $697.50.