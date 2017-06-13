Four people arrested after man roughed up during armed home invasion in Halifax
Police say two people wearing black bandanas broke into the residence on Acadia Street.
Four people have been arrested after a man was roughed up during an armed home invasion in Halifax.
Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday they received a report of two males entering an address on Acadia Street, with one of the assailants armed with a knife.
Both suspects were also wearing black clothing, including black bandanas, and were able to flee in a car with two other people before police arrived.
That vehicle was later stopped by officers and the four were arrested.
A resident of the home where the incident happened was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released.
Police don’t believe the incident was random and expect to lay charges.
