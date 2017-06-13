Four people arrested after man roughed up during armed home invasion in Halifax

Four people have been arrested after a man was roughed up during an armed home invasion in Halifax.

Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday they received a report of two males entering an address on Acadia Street, with one of the assailants armed with a knife.

Both suspects were also wearing black clothing, including black bandanas, and were able to flee in a car with two other people before police arrived.

That vehicle was later stopped by officers and the four were arrested.

A resident of the home where the incident happened was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released.

