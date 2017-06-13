Rescue boat deployed after swimmer doesn't resurface from Dartmouth lake: Halifax police
The call came around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday about the incident.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police, fire and paramedics were on scene Tuesday night regarding a report of a male swimmer who went under the water and didn’t resurface.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to Penhorn Lake at 70 Penhorn Dr. in Dartmouth around 8:30 p.m.
Police say fire officials deployed rescue boats and that they remained on scene.
No other details were being provided.