William Sandeson's six versions of the night he's accused of killing Taylor Samson
During closing arguments, the Crown said it was "almost in need of a score sheet to keep track of the different versions" of events Sandeson told. We made one.
Through the course of their investigation into Taylor Samson’s disappearance and murder, police heard six different stories -- directly and indirectly -- from William Sandeson explaining the events of the night Samson was last seen.
During closing arguments, Crown attorney Kim McOnie said, “We’re almost in need of a score sheet to keep track of the different versions that Mr. Sandeson provided to police about what occurred that night. And each one, in the Crown’s submission, is more incredible than the next.”
Here’s that score sheet: six stories Sandeson told, in order of when he told them.
- Sandeson’s first explanation of what happened the night of Aug. 15, 2015 was to his girlfriend at the time, Sonja Gashus, in the early morning hours of Aug. 16. During the defence’s case, Gashus testified Sandeson told her to leave for a few hours that night. She told police in an interview on Aug. 19 that her understanding was that Sandeson was auctioning off his clientele to three other drug dealers, after she’d been pressuring him to get out of the business. At 12:30 a.m., Gashus said Sandeson told her she could come back. She came back to find the apartment smelling like cleaning products. Gashus said Sandeson told her there’d been a fight. One man had been sucker-punched, and Sandeson was left to clean up the mess. Gashus said she asked a few days later if Samson was the man who’d been sucker-punched. Sandeson said no.
- At 2:52 a.m., Sandeson texted a number which he told police belonged to a mutual drug associate of his and Samson’s, Jordan Macewan. “Man I got f---ed,” Sandeson wrote. “Taylor took money and won’t answer. I might need some soon from you if you have it.” In her closing arguments, McOnie told the jury Sandeson was telling Macewan that Samson had basically ripped him off the night before.
- Around noon on Aug. 16, Sandeson went to work at a group home in Lower Sackville. One of his coworkers testified he came into work that day with a cough. He told them he’d been cleaning the night before and inhaled some bleach. The lead investigator on the case, Det. Const. Roger Sayer, testified that Sandeson also told the coworkers that a friend of his had been the victim of a beating, and Sandeson had cleaned up the mess.
- When Sandeson first spoke to police as a person of interest on Aug. 18, he told them Samson was supposed to come over the night of Aug. 15, but never showed. Samson was to bring a small amount of marijuana, Sandeson said. This story unravelled that same day, when Sandeson allowed police to photograph his text messages. Those messages show Samson was at least outside Sandeson’s home that night, and the two weren’t meeting for a small amount, they were meeting to exchange 20 pounds of marijuana for $40,000 cash.
- Sandeson was arrested that night, Aug. 18. During questioning the next day, he told police his second version of events. After investigators told him what they’d found in his messages, Sandeson admitted Samson had in fact shown up and there was to be a larger drug deal, but it went wrong. Three intruders came into his apartment, hit him in the head and told him to stay down, he said. There was a scuffle behind him, and when he looked up again, the intruders were gone, having left through his front door. As was Samson, the money and the drugs, and Sandeson didn’t know whether they’d taken Samson or he’d chased them. That story unravelled when police looked at Sandeson’s surveillance video, which showed Sandeson and Samson walking into the apartment, but no one else coming or going.
- Later that day, Aug. 19, police told Sandeson they’d seen his surveillance video, and his story changed again. This time, he said there were two intruders, not three, and they were wearing morph suits. They were waiting in his roommate’s bedroom, and came out with a gun, threatening Samson. They shot Samson, Sandeson said, and left with his body, the money and the drugs. Police arrested Sandeson for murder shortly after he gave this account. The defence said in its closing arguments that this is the story Sandeson maintains.
