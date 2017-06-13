William Sandeson’s six versions of the night he’s accused of killing Taylor Samson

Through the course of their investigation into Taylor Samson’s disappearance and murder, police heard six different stories -- directly and indirectly -- from William Sandeson explaining the events of the night Samson was last seen.

During closing arguments, Crown attorney Kim McOnie said, “We’re almost in need of a score sheet to keep track of the different versions that Mr. Sandeson provided to police about what occurred that night. And each one, in the Crown’s submission, is more incredible than the next.”