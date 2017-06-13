Crown says William Sandeson murdered Taylor Samson as part of a plan to ease debt burden

Saddled with debt, William Sandeson lured Taylor Samson to his apartment and shot him in the back of the head as part of a plan to “alleviate some of his financial difficulties,” the Crown said in its closing arguments on Tuesday.

Sandeson, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Samson, 22, on Aug. 15, 2015.

After the defence spent Monday poking holes in the case against its client, on Tuesday morning Crown attorney Kim McOnie laid out the prosecution’s theory of what happened to Samson, reminding the jury of evidence she said points solely to Sandeson.

“This is not a Hollywood film, where masked invaders or morph-suited intruders bust in through a window, shoot someone and take the body with them,” McOnie said in closing.

“This is reality, a reality where every shred of physical evidence, all the testimony we heard from Pookiel McCabe and Justin Blades, points to one person as being responsible for the death of Mr. Samson: Will Sandeson.”

McCabe and Blades testified they saw a bleeding, lifeless man slumped over in a chair in Sandeson’s kitchen, while Sandeson rushed around the apartment, frantically picking up bloody money.

“Taylor is sitting in a chair, slumped forward having been shot in the head. He’s actively bleeding from that wound, and what’s Mr. Sandeson doing? Picking up bloody money,” McOnie said. “Mr. Sandeson didn’t care one iota about Taylor. Mr. Sandeson cared about the money.”

McOnie suggested Sandeson never had the $40,000 he agreed to pay Samson in exchange for 20 pounds of marijuana, noting police only found $7,200 in his apartment.

The defence suggested on Monday that Sandeson wasn’t in the kind of dire financial straits the Crown said he was, even though he owed more than $70,000 on a student line of credit with a limit of $200,000.

McOnie pointed out on Tuesday he was nearing half his credit limit, and Sandeson hadn’t even started medical school yet, and his parents weren't happy about it.

“We suggest to you Mr. Sandeson hatched a plan to alleviate some of his financial difficulties,” she said.

Asking the jurors to review the surveillance footage of Sandeson and Samson walking down the hallway, McOnie suggested to the jury that Sandeson is laughing as he leads Samson into his apartment.

“You don’t see Mr. Samson laugh. Taylor Samson had no clue what he was walking into to,” she said.

McOnie also addressed defence lawyer Eugene Tan’s assertion that Sandeson isn’t the criminal mastermind the Crown believes he is.

“Maybe Mr. Sandeson believed he was. We don’t. He doesn’t have to be a criminal mastermind to have committed first-degree murder,” McOnie said.

“We would submit … that a plan to murder someone doesn’t have to be a good plan.”