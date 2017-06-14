Business evacuated over suspicious package call in Bayers Lake: Halifax police
An explosive disposal unit is on scene.
A suspicious package in Bayers Lake has resulted in an evacuation and heavy police presence.
Halifax Regional Police say at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday they were called to Miller Waste Systems at 20 Horseshoe Lake Dr. after a suspicious package was located by a staff member.
An Explosive Disposal unit is on scene and the business has been evacuated as a precaution, police add.
