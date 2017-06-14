Death at Halifax-area continuing care facility ruled a homicide

A death at a Beaver Bank continuing care facility last October has been ruled a homicide.

In a media release issued on Wednesday, police said Lower Sackville RCMP responded to the call about an assault at the Beaver Bank facility on Oct. 26.

A man, 79, had been pushed by a female resident and was found by staff on the floor. He had sustained an injury to his head.

The man died on Oct. 29. Following an autopsy and investigation, the death was ruled a homicide.