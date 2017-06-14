News / Halifax

Nova Scotia's latest millionaire lotto winner looking forward to retirement and a new house

The new home will now include 'a pool in the plans' thanks to unexpected windfall.

Martin Pitts picked up his winnings on Wednesday.

The province’s newest lotto winner can now enjoy retirement and a brand new home earlier than expected.

On Monday, Martin Pitts of Salt Springs went to the Needs Convenience store in Westville to check his lottery ticket from Saturday night’s draw.

When the clerk told him he’d won the $1 million Atlantic 49 top prize, Martin said he “hollered” so loud people in the store parking lot started to cheer for him.

“My daughter lives a few houses up from the store and could hear the noise. News travels fast,” he said in an Atlantic Lottery media release.

“We were going to build the house on our own and take our time with it…Now we get to watch someone build it for us. And we’re adding a pool to the plans.”

