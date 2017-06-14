Nova Scotia's latest millionaire lotto winner looking forward to retirement and a new house

The province’s newest lotto winner can now enjoy retirement and a brand new home earlier than expected.

On Monday, Martin Pitts of Salt Springs went to the Needs Convenience store in Westville to check his lottery ticket from Saturday night’s draw.

When the clerk told him he’d won the $1 million Atlantic 49 top prize, Martin said he “hollered” so loud people in the store parking lot started to cheer for him.

“My daughter lives a few houses up from the store and could hear the noise. News travels fast,” he said in an Atlantic Lottery media release.