Pilot project to have people peddling Point Pleasant Park on weekends

A pilot project that will have people peddling in Point Pleasant Park on weekends during the summer and fall is meeting with no resistance from Kelsey Lane.

The executive director of the Halifax Cycling Coalition said cyclists are thrilled by news the city will open the park to them on weekends starting this Saturday through to Oct. 29.

For many years bicycles have only been permitted in the park on weekdays. The Weekend Bike Access Pilot Program will temporarily lift those restrictions.

“The difference it’ll make to people who rides bikes is huge. You naturally want to go there on a weekend and to see that sign saying no cyclists on weekends? It can be pretty disheartening for sure,” Lane said.

“Our city really lacks those key places to practice your cycling skills that aren’t in traffic and so Point Pleasant Park is such a great way to introduce people to cycling but also to just enjoy on a weekend with your kids and your friends. It was a barrier for people who wanted to use active transportation on the weekends.”

Lane said the fact cyclists can’t use the park on weekends has been an ongoing “hot topic” conversation. She believes the pilot project approach is best because it can be monitored and assessed and tweaked as needed.

“We certainly do understand how shared spaces can sometimes lead to conflict,” she said. “However when there are ways that we can work together and find solutions such as this pilot project that’s really promising.”

Coun. Waye Mason brought the idea of a pilot project forward to the Point Pleasant Park Advisory Committee last year. He said despite the restriction being in place for years, many were unaware they weren’t allowed to bike in the park on weekends.

“What started happening last summer as we were being successful encouraging people of all ages and abilities to cycle is that I got a lot of complaints from parents showing up with their kids on a Saturday and getting shamed by people who knew the rules or were told by a bylaw enforcement officer that you shouldn’t be in the park,” Mason recalled.

“You don’t know you have a problem until you have a problem.”

During weekends and holidays, cyclists must use the designated multi-use bike trail only and as always are not permitted to take their bikes off-trail.

“You look at Stanley Park and other very busy similar parks and they have well identified bike trails and in a lot of cases they end up making modifications eventually to better accommodate bikes with better separated trails,” Mason said.