Would-be bride can keep the diamond ring after breakup, N.S. court rules

HALIFAX — A Halifax adjudicator has decided a woman who broke up with her fiance after a fight over wedding expenses can keep the engagement ring.

Devin Sherrington had sued his would-be bride, Lauren Arbuckle, in small claims court for the 3.25 carat diamond ring, worth as much as $19,000.

Sherrington, a personal trainer, and Arbuckle, a hairstylist and make-up artist, had planned to marry in 2016, but he postponed the wedding amid arguments over its cost.

She then ended the relationship.

In a written decision released Wednesday, small claims adjudicator Gregg Knudsen said text messages exchanged by the two showed Sherrington had told Arbuckle she could keep the ring.