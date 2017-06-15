Boy charged after shooting himself in the leg: Halifax police
The youth is facing firearms offences and is due in court on Thursday.
First he shoots himself. Then he gets charged for doing so.
Halifax Regional Police say a 17-year-old boy will be in youth court on Thursday after he accidently shot himself in the leg.
Police say the boy showed up at the QEII hospital with a gunshot wound on Wednesday night, which he was treated and released for a few hours later.
“The injuries appear to have been self-inflicted and accidental,” a police statement said Thursday.
The boy will now be in court to face firearm offences.