Boy charged after shooting himself in the leg: Halifax police

First he shoots himself. Then he gets charged for doing so.

Halifax Regional Police say a 17-year-old boy will be in youth court on Thursday after he accidently shot himself in the leg.

Police say the boy showed up at the QEII hospital with a gunshot wound on Wednesday night, which he was treated and released for a few hours later.

“The injuries appear to have been self-inflicted and accidental,” a police statement said Thursday.