Judge's instructions expected in Halifax medical student's murder trial

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge is expected to give his final instructions to the jury today in the first-degree murder trial of Halifax medical student William Sandeson.

Sandeson is charged in the death of Taylor Samson, a 22-year-old Dalhousie University student whose body has never been found.

The trial has heard Samson went to Sandeson's apartment on Aug. 15, 2015 to sell him nine kilograms of marijuana for $40,000.

In her closing arguments Tuesday, Crown lawyer Kim McOnie suggested Sandeson lured Samson to his apartment and shot him in the back of the head during a drug deal as part of a scheme to alleviate his debt.

McOnie noted Sandeson told police three different versions of what happened that evening, and suggested to the jury that none of those versions are true.

Defence lawyer Eugene Tan said in his closing arguments Monday that Sandeson is not a "criminal mastermind'' and that the Crown twisted evidence in the case to fit its theory that he killed Samson.

Tan conceded there was a "violent incident'' at the apartment that night, but said Sandeson maintains there was someone else who was also at the apartment.

Court has heard Samson was last seen alive on video walking into Sandeson's apartment shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2015.

DNA matching Samson's was recovered from a bullet, gun, duffel bag and other items seized from Sandeson's Henry Street apartment in Halifax and his family's farm in Truro, McOnie noted.

She argued Sandeson — who was slated to start medical school at Dalhousie University within a week of his arrest — was motivated by money, noting he was in debt and that police only recovered roughly $7,200 cash.

The trial has heard Sandeson was in debt and under pressure from his parents about his spending in the weeks before he allegedly murdered Samson. Sandeson owed roughly $72,000 on a $200,000 line of credit, the jury has heard.

McOnie suggested Sandeson never intended to buy the drugs that night — he planned to steal them.

"Taylor Samson had no clue what he was walking into to," said McOnie, adding the Crown believes Samson was shot in the back of the head while seated at Sandeson's kitchen table.