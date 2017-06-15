News / Halifax

Jury to continue deliberations in William Sandeson's first-degree murder trial Friday

The jury ended their deliberations for Thursday evening around 6 p.m.

William Sandeson in Halifax provincial court last year.

The jury in William Sandeson’s first-degree murder trial will continue to deliberate on Friday.

The jurors deliberated for two and a half hours on Thursday after Justice Josh Arnold gave his more than three-hour charge, instructing them on how to apply the law to their decision-making.

Arnold gave the jurors a decision tree to use, like a flow chart to come to their verdict using the essential elements of first-degree murder.

There are four verdicts available to the jury: guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of manslaughter, and not guilty.

The jury was sequestered in a local hotel Thursday night and will continue to deliberate at 9:15 a.m. on Friday.

