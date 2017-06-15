List of ministers named to N.S. Premier Stephen McNeil's 17-member cabinet
HALIFAX — The list of ministers named to Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil's 17-member cabinet:
Stephen McNeil — premier, minister of intergovernmental affairs, aboriginal affairs, regulatory affairs and service effectiveness, military relations, youth.
Karen Casey — deputy premier, minister of finance and treasury board.
Keith Colwell — minister of agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture.
Leo Glavine — minister of communities, culture and heritage, minister of seniors and the voluntary sector.
Kelly Regan — minister of community services, responsible for the Status of Women Act.
Geoff MacLellan — minister of business, minister of energy, minister of Service Nova Scotia, minister of trade.
Zach Churchill — minister of education and early childhood development.
Randy Delorey — minister of health and wellness, minister of Gaelic affairs.
Tony Ince — minister of public service commission, minister of African Nova Scotian affairs.
Lena Diab — minister of immigration.
Labi Kousoulis — minister of labour and advanced education.
Mark Furey — attorney general and minister of justice, minister of labour relations.
Lloyd Hines — minister of transportation and infrastructure renewal.
Margaret Miller — minister of natural resources.
Patricia Arab — minister of internal services, minister of Communications Nova Scotia.
Iain Rankin — minister of environment.
Derek Mombourquette — minister of municipal affairs.