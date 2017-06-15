Art of history: New museum exhibit tells the human stories behind the Halifax Explosion

When artist Laurie Swim first started thinking about ways to artistically commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Halifax Explosion, she knew it would involve fabric and braille.

“One of the first things that came to me was that braille had to be part of the project because there were so many eye injuries, many people lost one or two eyes,” she said.

The exhibit ‘Collision in the Narrows: The 1917 Halifax Harbour Explosion,’ opened at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic on Thursday to commemorate the upcoming anniversary of the Dec. 6, 1917 disaster.

‘Hope and Survival’ makes up part of that new exhibit. It features Swim’s memorial quilt in addition to scrolls of remembrance paying homage to the explosion’s victims.

The Portia White prize-winning Nova Scotia artist said the Halifax Explosion Memorial Quilt on display took her the better part of four years.

It hangs front and centre on a back wall of the exhibit. The quilt’s images are based on eyewitness accounts of the event and its aftermath.

Its creation was an intricate labour of love that involved using snow to dye the fabric with indigo powder.

“The snow refers to the snowstorm that happened after (the explosion) which hindered recovery, and the blue indigo colour? After the blast there was a rain of oily black soot that rained down on people for about 20 minutes and so they were completely coated,” she said.

“After they washed (it) off, any scars they had mixed with their own pigment were blue so that’s the reference there with the indigo blue.”

Hanging on the walls around the quilt are scrolls of remembrance. Created from intricately beaded fabric dyed to resemble shrouds, they contain the names and ages of more than 2,000 known victims of the Halifax Explosion.

More than 400 volunteers helped bead the braille dots.

“(Volunteers) told me that it was a very meditative process. When they were looking at the names many of them were children,” she said.

“You’d see blocks of names and know that was a whole family. As they did it, they remembered them. It was a way to memorialize those people.”

‘Hope and Survival’ will be on display at the museum alongside ‘Collision in the Narrows’ until the end of December.

Collision in the Narrows:

Using a variety of artifacts and images, the ‘Collision in the Narrows’ exhibit examines the history of the Halifax narrows and the lasting impact of the Halifax Explosion.

“Our existing (permanent) exhibit, Halifax Wrecked, tells the social history of the explosion extremely well, the grassroots experience of the explosion as it was experienced by those who were there at the time,” explained Roger Marsters, curator of marine history with the Nova Scotia Museum.

“We couldn’t really compete with that so what I felt was we could put that in some context, to find some broader meanings that will help us to understand more fully both what happened on Dec. 6 1917 and what the legacy of that is as well.”