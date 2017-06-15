Puppies, plants, and queer film: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend

Doggone Dartmouth: Pups of all shapes and sizes are in for a tail-wagging good time this weekend for the Dog Days of Dartmouth, where shops and businesses are teaming up with various N.S. dog rescue groups to raise funds and awareness. Grab a gourmet hot dog and canine treat on Friday at multiple eateries, then drop into various stores to meet adoptable pups looking for a good home from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, before a Pooch Party in the Park at Ferry Terminal Park from 2 to 4 p.m. Meet the rescue organizations at the party, or sit your pup down for a professional portrait. Also, send in pics of your furry friends to the official Facebook and Instagram pages @dogdaysofdartmouth, and whoever’s pic gets the most likes wins a gift basket. Find more at dogdaysofdartmouth.wixsite.com.

Grow your own way: Plant lovers and green thumbs rejoice: the first-annual Halifax Garden Festival takes place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Victoria Park on Spring Garden Road. Join experts like Neville MacKay and Niki Jabbour for a day of free seminars, and check out wares from vendors across the province selling items like plants, seeds, tools, garden decor and more. The event has something for everyone, from those who tend to kill every plant the get or have a tiny balcony full of containers, to experienced gardeners with huge lots. Visit the Halifax Garden Festival Facebook page for more details.

Get OUTeast: An “Irish version of Bridesmaids” with a lesbian twist, a queer Muslim falling in love and finding wrestling, the man behind iconic films like Grease, and more stories will come to life this weekend as part of the sixth annual OUTeast Queer Film Festival. Screenings of seven films Friday and Saturday will be at the Museum of Natural History, while Good Robot Brewing on Robie Street has special events like the “Can’t stop the music” 1970s party Saturday night where the disco beats are only in your headphones, and a Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion quote-along Sunday evening. Visit outeastfilm.com for tickets and details.

Hockey hits the street: Break out your stick-handling skills with friends for Hockey Night in Canada’s Play On! event this weekend, when the nation’s largest street hockey tournament drops the ball for its 14th season in Halifax. There will be 50 rinks set up on Cogswell Street, Trollope Street, and at the Oval on the Halifax Common, bringing in teams of four to nine players from across Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island. The action runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Registration is now closed, but spectators and participants can find event details at playon.ca.