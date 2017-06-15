Unidentified woman killed after being hit by Halifax-bound train, police say

HALIFAX — Police say a woman was killed after being hit by a train Thursday in the Halifax suburb of Bedford.

Const. Dianne Penfound says the pedestrian was on the track when she was hit by a train travelling towards Halifax near Rocky Lake Drive at about 9:15 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Penfound says police hadn't yet been able to identify the woman.

The investigation into the cause of the accident was expected to continue on scene throughout the day.