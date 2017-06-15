How a private investigator working for the defence made the Crown’s case against William Sandeson

If it wasn’t for a private investigator working for the defence, the Crown in William Sandeson’s first-degree murder trial might not have had some of its most compelling evidence – and it almost derailed the trial.

Justin Blades and Pookiel McCabe both testified during the trial that they saw a lifeless, bleeding man slumped over in a chair in Sandeson’s apartment the night of Aug. 15, 2015, just moments after hearing a gunshot.

But neither of them originally told that story to police.

Scared of reprisal from Sandeson, who they believed had ties to organized crime, Blades and McCabe lied to police in August 2015.

More than a year later, in October 2016, Bruce Webb, a private investigator working for Sandeson’s defence lawyer, Eugene Tan, was tasked with re-interviewing the two witnesses.

Webb, a retired RCMP staff sergeant with 35 years experience, worked for Martin and Associates Investigations, owned by former Halifax police officer Tom Martin.

Tan testified during a voir dire, or trial within a trial, that he told Webb to “lean on” Blades and McCabe, to try to see if they’d say more under pressure.

Webb first contacted Blades, and met with him. He worked on building a rapport with him, and though Blades originally told him he saw nothing the night of Aug. 15, 2015, he eventually opened up.

Webb told Blades that his fear of Sandeson being connected to organized crime was unfounded, and encouraged him to take the new information to the police. He even facilitated a meeting between Blades and the detectives working the case.

Blades went with police to headquarters on Gottingen Street and gave a sworn statement, telling them what he told Webb.

Webb also got in touch with McCabe, who’d moved to Toronto, and interviewed him over the telephone. He too, after learning Sandeson likely wasn’t involved with organized crime, told his story.

After speaking with Blades, police flew to Toronto to meet with McCabe, and took a sworn statement from him as well.

Webb wrote reports on what Blades and McCabe told him and presented them to the defence.

Two days later, the Crown disclosed Blades’ and McCabe’s new sworn statements to the defence.

Defence applied for mistrial based on P.I.’s involvement

In a voir dire that took days without the jury present, defence lawyers Tan and Brad Sarson argued unsuccessfully that Webb’s involvement was grounds for a mistrial.