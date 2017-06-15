What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend

William Sandeson texted a friend in 2015 telling her he was plotting to kill his girlfriend, and dispose of her body at his family’s farm in Truro.

Now that the jury in Sandeson’s first-degree murder trial has begun deliberations, pre-trial hearings are no longer covered by a publication ban. That includes Sandeson’s October 2015 bail hearing, in which he unsuccessfully applied to be released from custody while awaiting his trial.

During that bail hearing, the Crown laid out much of the evidence it’s presented in the trial, along with some evidence that wasn’t admissible in front of the jury.

Among that evidence was a text message from Sandeson to a friend of his living in Australia. Some of their messages were permitted in the trial, in which Sandeson told her early in the morning of Aug. 16, 2015 – the morning after he’s accused of killing Taylor Samson – that he was out of the drug business having sold off his “market share,” and his student loan was paid off.

Several weeks before that, Sandeson texted the same woman, saying he believed his girlfriend, Sonja Gashus was cheating on him – and if he found out it was true, he was going to kill her.

Sandeson told his friend he’d leave Gashus’ body behind his parents’ house for coyotes, and put her head and hands in a bucket of lye.

Lye, also known as sodium hydroxide or caustic soda, can be used in a process called alkaline hydrolysis to break down an animal carcass or human body, leaving behind only pieces of brittle teeth and bone. In 2009, a member of a Mexican drug cartel told police he’d used this method to dispose of more than 300 bodies.

During the bail hearing, Sandeson’s lawyer, Eugene Tan, argued his client was joking in that text message. The Crown argued the message was disturbing.

“In the context of expressing anger about his girlfriend, Sonja Gashus, he said he wanted to kill her,” Crown attorney Susan MacKay told the court.

“It was disturbing in the context of the fact of what we know since then has happened.”

Evidence presented during Sandeson’s trial showed a duffel bag, a tarp and a shower curtain found at Sandeson’s family’s farm contained traces of Samson’s DNA.