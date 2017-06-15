News / Halifax

Breaking: Woman dead after being hit by CN Rail train in Bedford

Police have few details as the investigations is in its early stages.

Halifax Regional Police.

Metro file photo

Halifax Regional Police.

A woman is dead after police say a CN Train stuck a person walking on the tracks in Bedford.

Halifax Regional Police Const. Dianne Penfound had few details, but confirmed that the collision took place at 9:18 a.m. Thursday in the area of Rocky Lake Drive.  

She didn’t have the age of the female victim, but said police and CN Rail officials are both on scene.

More to come.  

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular