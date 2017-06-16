Jury deliberations continue in Halifax murder trial of medical student

HALIFAX — Jury deliberations continue today in the trial of Halifax medical student William Sandeson, accused of killing a physics student during a drug deal as part of a plan to alleviate his debt.

Sandeson is charged with the first-degree murder of 22-year-old Taylor Samson, whose body has never been found.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Josh Arnold gave jurors his final instructions before deliberations began at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deliberations wrapped up shortly after 6 p.m., and then resumed at 9:30 this morning.

Arnold told the jury there are four possible verdicts in the case: Sandeson could be found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, or he could be found not guilty.

He told jury members their verdict must be unanimous, although they do not have to arrive at a conclusion in the same way.