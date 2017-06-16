No verdict yet in William Sandeson's first-degree murder trial

The jury in the William Sandeson trial will continue deliberations on Saturday after it was unable to come to a verdict on Friday.

Sandeson, 24, is accused of first-degree murder in the August 2015 killing of Taylor Samson, 22. Samson’s body was never found.

The six women and six men of the jury spent just under 11 hours deliberating on Thursday and Friday after Justice Josh Arnold’s final instructions.

The jurors had no questions by 6 p.m. Friday when Arnold sequestered them for a second night in a local hotel.

In his instructions to the jurors on Thursday, Arnold told them they had four verdicts to choose from: guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of manslaughter and not guilty.

Arnold gave the jurors what’s called a decision tree, like a flow chart, used to come to their verdict.

That tree is a series of questions on the essential elements of first-degree murder: First, did Sandeson kill Samson? Second, did Sandeson kill Samson unlawfully? Third, did Sandeson intend to kill Samson? And fourth, was the killing planned and deliberate?

If the answer to the first question is no, the jury must find Sandeson not guilty. If the answer is yes, the jury moves on to the second question.

If the answer to the second question is no, the jury must find Sandeson not guilty. If the answer is yes, the jury must move onto the third question.

If the answer to the third question is no, the jury must find Sandeson guilty of manslaughter. If the answer is yes, the jury must move on to the fourth question.

If the answer to the fourth question is no, the jury must find Sandeson guilty of second-degree murder. If the answer is yes, the jury must find Sandeson guilty of first-degree murder.