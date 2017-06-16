Ottawa announces contract to remove, dispose of eyesore MV Farley Mowat

SHELBURNE, N.S. — The federal government is moving ahead with a plan to remove and dispose of a derelict ship that has sullied a Nova Scotia waterfront for years.

The Canadian Coast Guard says it will issue a contract to move the MV Farley Mowat from a berth in Shelburne.

Ottawa says it will try to recover costs from the owner after years of trying to force them to deal with the rusted remains of the vessel used by Canadian environmental crusader Paul Watson.

It says the ship is at risk of sinking and polluting the waterway.

In 2015, the ship sank in its berth, forcing the coast guard to mount a $500,000 cleanup effort, with more than 2,000 litres of pollutants eventually removed from the hull.