Homicide investigators on scene after woman found dead in Dartmouth
Halifax police say they were called to an assault in progress and also found a man with life-threatening injuries.
Police say they are investigating a sudden death in Dartmouth after a woman was found dead inside an apartment building.
Halifax Regional Police were called to the 0 to 100 block of Hastings Drive around 7:40 p.m. Friday for what they say was an assault in progress.
“Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male outside a building who was transported to the Dartmouth General Hospital by EHS with what appear to be life-threatening injuries,” a police statement on Friday evening stated. “Officers also located an unresponsive woman inside a building. EHS attended and pronounced the woman deceased.”
Police don’t believe the incident is random and homicide investigators have been brought in to investigate.
No other details have been provided.
