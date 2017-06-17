Five arrested following suspicious death in Halifax, another man injured
HALIFAX — Five people have been arrested in connection with a suspicious death in Halifax.
Police say they responded to an assault in progress at an apartment building in Dartmouth on Friday evening.
Officers found an unresponsive woman inside the building. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
They say a man outside the building was sent to hospital with what appears to be life-threatening injuries.
Police say four men and one woman have been taken into custody for questioning.
Police say investigators don't believe the act was random.
