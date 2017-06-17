Jury deliberations continue in Halifax murder trial of medical student

HALIFAX — Jury deliberations in the murder trial of Halifax medical student William Sandeson are set to continue on Sunday.

Sandeson is accused of killing 22-year-old Taylor Samson, whose body has never been found, during a drug deal as part of a plan to alleviate his debt.

Jurors wrapped up their closed-door discussions on Saturday evening without reaching a verdict.

The 12-member jury has deliberated for nearly 20 hours since Thursday afternoon.

Justice Josh Arnold has laid out four possible verdicts in the case: Sandeson could be found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, or he could be found not guilty.

He told jury members their verdict must be unanimous, although they do not have to arrive at a conclusion in the same way.