After another full day of jury deliberations, still no verdict in William Sandeson trial

After another full day of deliberations on Saturday, the jury in William Sandeson’s first-degree murder trial still hasn’t reached a verdict.

Sandeson, 24, is accused of killing Taylor Samson, 22, on Aug. 15, 2015 after luring him to his Halifax apartment for a drug deal. Samson’s body was never found.

The jury of six women and six men spent a total of almost 20 hours deliberating on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The jurors hadn’t asked any questions by 6 p.m. Saturday when Arnold sequestered them for a third night in a local hotel.

"It's been a long day, I'm sure, for everybody," Arnold said.