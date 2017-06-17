After another full day of jury deliberations, still no verdict in William Sandeson trial
The jury of six women and six men has spent almost 20 hours trying to decide whether Sandeson killed Taylor Samson, and will continue on Sunday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
After another full day of deliberations on Saturday, the jury in William Sandeson’s first-degree murder trial still hasn’t reached a verdict.
Sandeson, 24, is accused of killing Taylor Samson, 22, on Aug. 15, 2015 after luring him to his Halifax apartment for a drug deal. Samson’s body was never found.
The jury of six women and six men spent a total of almost 20 hours deliberating on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The jurors hadn’t asked any questions by 6 p.m. Saturday when Arnold sequestered them for a third night in a local hotel.
"It's been a long day, I'm sure, for everybody," Arnold said.
The jury’s deliberations will continue at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday.