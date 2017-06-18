Two people charged with first-degree murder in death of Dartmouth woman

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in what has been officially ruled the Halifax region’s third homicide of 2017.

Police have identified the victim from Friday night’s killing as Nadia Gonzales, 35, of Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police were called to Hastings Drive around 7:40 p.m. Friday for what they said was an assault in progress.

Officers located the victim unresponsive inside an apartment building. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was found outside the building and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. There's been no update on his condition.



On Saturday, police announced that five people had been arrested in relation to their investigation.

On Saturday night, police released three of the people, and charged two with murder.

Calvin Maynard Sparks, a 23-year-old from Dartmouth, and Samanda Rose Ritch of Halifax, 19, have each been charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.

Both are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.