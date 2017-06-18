Cole Harbour man wanted for killing Stacey Adams finally extradited back to Halifax

A Cole Harbour man wanted for murdering 20-year-old Stacey Adams six years ago has finally been extradited back to Halifax.

Venezuelan authorities announced in May of 2016 the arrest of former mixed martial arts fighter Steve Douglas Skinner of Cole Harbour.

He was taken into custody without incident on a Margarita Island beach.

Nova Scotia RCMP had issued an international warrant last year for Skinner, 43, following the April, 2011 death of 20-year-old Stacey Adams at a home in Lake Echo.

At the time the warrant was released, RCMP dismissed rumours that Skinner was either dead or in Mexico. In the previous few years before he was charged in Adams' murder, Skinner had a handful of fights as an MMA fighter.

In a statement issued on Sunday morning, RCMP said they had been working with Venezuelan authorities for the past year to bring Skinner back to the province.

“Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Police would like to thank the Government of Venezuela, Venezuelan Police, Department of Justice, Interpol, Canadian and Venezuelan Embassies for their assistance with this matter,” a statement reads.

Besides the offence of murder, Skinner is also facing charges stemming from a 2009 incident in Lower Sackville, including aggravated assault and forcible confinement.