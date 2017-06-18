Breaking: William Sandeson found guilty of first-degree murder in killing of Taylor Samson
The verdict announced Sunday at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax was made after 22 hours of deliberation by the jury.
A Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury has found William Sandeson guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Taylor Samson.
The jury of six women and six men deliberated for 22 hours before coming to the unanimous decision.
The trial lasted nine weeks, with the jury hearing from dozens of witnesses and seeing 100 exhibits.
The Crown argued Sandeson, 24, lured Samson, 22, to his Henry Street apartment the night of Aug. 15, 2015 on the pretext of a drug deal, and shot him in the back of the head.
The defence maintained Sandeson’s third story to police: that two morph-suited intruders killed Samson during the drug deal, and they left with his body.
Samson’s body was never found.
Justice Josh Arnold has announced July 11 as the sentencing date for Sandeson, who will be given a life-term in prison, with no parole eligibility for 25 years.
More to come.
