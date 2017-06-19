'RIP beautiful Nadia:' Condolences pouring in for Halifax murder victim

Condolences are pouring in for the victim of the Halifax region’s third homicide of 2017.

Nadia Gonzales, 35, was found dead inside a Dartmouth residence on Hastings Drive on Friday evening.

Two people – 23-year-old Calvin Maynard Sparks of Dartmouth, and 19-year-old Samanda Rose Ritch of Halifax – are each charged with first-degree murder in her killing.

A GoFundMe page has now been started to help raise money for her two daughters and family.

The person who set up the page is trying raise $10,000, with close to $1,000 tallied by Monday morning.

“Nadia was a wonderful person. She was always there for anyone who needed her,” a post on the GoFundMe page reads. “And I remember her smile so vividly and always will. To the family and her children my thoughts are with you. RIP beautiful Nadia.”

On Facebook, a post reads: “What a sad day, the loss of a beautiful person. You will be forever be missed Nadia Gonzales.”

Her obituary notes that Gonzales had two daughters and her family is ‘heartbroken beyond repair’ over her death.

More to come.