Family dog hit by gunfire after home fired at in Halifax
Police say someone went up to a house and fired several shots before fleeing.
Police are investigating a shooting in Halifax that resulted in a family dog being struck by gunfire.
The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the area of Duffs Street and Jarvis Lane.
According to a release, the home owner told officers his house was shot into, entering the lower-level bedroom that had two people inside.
The family dog was also inside, injured by a bullet – ‘a graze to the neck area’ – a police statement said.
The suspect, described only as a man dressed in black, was seen running from the area.
There are no other details.