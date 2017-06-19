Family dog hit by gunfire after home fired at in Halifax

Police are investigating a shooting in Halifax that resulted in a family dog being struck by gunfire.

The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the area of Duffs Street and Jarvis Lane.

According to a release, the home owner told officers his house was shot into, entering the lower-level bedroom that had two people inside.

The family dog was also inside, injured by a bullet – ‘a graze to the neck area’ – a police statement said.

The suspect, described only as a man dressed in black, was seen running from the area.