Halifax-area woman fined $400 for animal cruelty in puppy docking case

A Halifax-area woman has been fined $400 in an animal cruelty case that saw her allow a litter of puppies to have their tails docked.

The Nova Scotia SPCA said 35-year-old Candace Burneau of St. Margaret’s Bay had been charged criminally, but pleaded guilty to a lesser offence last week under the Animal Protection Act.

The SPCA said they opened an investigation over allegations of a litter of boxer puppies having their tails docked in December of 2016.



Under her criminal charge, Burneau could have faced up to five years in prison as it was originally alleged she was the one who had docked the tails.



“Ms. Burneau told the court that she did permit the puppies’ tails to be docked and that her guilty plea was for being the owner of an animal (puppies) and permitting the animals (puppies) to be in distress and depriving them of adequate medical treatment or veterinary care,” said the SPCA in a statement.

Burneau has one year to pay the $400 fine, plus a 15 per cent victim surcharge.

The practice of docking tails of puppies has been banned in Nova Scotia since 2010.