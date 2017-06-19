Man stabbed after being swarmed by group of teenagers in Dartmouth

Police are investigating a scary swarming incident after a man was surrounded by a group of teens and stabbed after they asked him for a cigarette.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the area of Thistle Street and Wyse Road in Dartmouth around 6:25 p.m. Sunday.

The 40-year-old victim told police a group of seven teenagers surrounded him, and after being asked for a cigarette, was stabbed in the lower abdomen by a young white male.

Police say the suspects then ran from the area, and took the victim’s backpack.

“Multiple police units responded to the area to check for the suspects but were not located,” a police statement said.

The victim was taken to hospital for his injuries, which have been described as non-life threatening.