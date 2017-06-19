'I want him to see me:' Stacey Adams' mother on coming face to face with her son's accused killer

As her son’s accused killer was led out of a sheriff’s van and into Dartmouth provincial court on Monday, Gloria Adams shouted at him to look at her.

Last year an international warrant was issued for Steven Skinner’s arrest in connection with the April, 2011 death of Stacey Adams, 20.

Venezuelan authorities arrested Skinner, an ex-MMA fighter, on a Margarita Island beach in May, 2016. He was extradited back to Canada over the weekend.

Adams’ mother Gloria Adams and about 30 friends and family members showed up for Skinner’s court appearance, waiting outside to catch a glimpse of him.

“I want him to see me. I want him to look at the woman that raised that young man that he felt that he had the right to walk in and play judge and jury and take his life,” Adams told reporters afterwards.

A few weeks before her son’s murder, Adams said she was in ill health and her son said if something happened to her, he couldn’t live without her.

“So I said if something happens to you, you die naturally that’s one thing,” Adams recalled.

“If somebody takes you away from me? I signed a contract with God, I signed a contract with my child and by all means necessary I will keep my promise.”

Adams said being present for Skinner’s appearance was bittersweet.

“He (Skinner) didn’t do his homework before he decided to take Stacey Jordan Adams out of this world because you took on a mother. There is no other like this mother,” she said.

“There’s no fear. I fear nothing. Cause you took everything away from me. What was left but my promise? My grandson. My daughter-in-law. Her pain. Giving birth to a little boy that his father wanted to meet so bad.”

That young boy, Elijah, will soon be six years old. On Sunday, Elijah’s mother said they celebrated the life of her son’s father.

“We always talk about his dad. When we celebrate Father’s Day, he has a sister now and they share a dad/stepdad and basically we keep everything as if his dad was still here,” Ellen Etmanskie told Metro.

“So on Father’s Day we celebrate two fathers instead of just one. On his birthday we celebrate his birthday so that he always knows your dad is gone but he loved you and he’s all around you. So it’s not just he’s dead, he’s gone, that’s it and it’s all sad. There’s a lot of good that happened before that.”

In addition to Adams’ murder, Skinner is facing charges stemming from a 2009 incident in Lower Sackville that include aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

Skinner’s court appearance was brief. He was remanded and charges were adjourned until July 5.

“I can’t predict what’s going to happen at court. I can’t even predict what the next step is,” Gloria Adams said.