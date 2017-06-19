St. F.X. announces new scholarship in honour of former Citadel High School principal Wade Smith

Wade Smith is being honoured by his alma mater with St.Francis Xavier University announcing a new scholarship for African Nova Scotia youth.

Smith, a popular principal from Citadel High School, died on June 2 from stomach cancer. He was 50.

The new Wade Smith Memorial Scholarship for African Nova Scotia youth at St. F.X. will include $50,000 from the Jeannine Deveau Educational Equity Endowment Fund. The scholarship will be offered to youth who excel in community involvement, leadership and their education; much like Smith, the university announced on Monday.

The school also said every dollar contributed would be matched by the endowment fund.

Smith graduated from St. F.X. in 1990 with a Bachelor of Arts.

Smith was a member of the varsity men’s basketball team, a league all-star, an All-Canadian, and a four-year member of the Canadian National Basketball Team.

He also dedicated 26 years to the X-Men summer basketball camp and “provided multiple opportunities for inner-city youth to experience a week of campus life in Antigonish,” a statement from the university said.