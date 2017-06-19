News / Halifax

St. F.X. announces new scholarship in honour of former Citadel High School principal Wade Smith

The new Wade Smith Memorial Scholarship for African Nova Scotia youth has been established.

Wade Smith is being honoured by his alma mater with St.Francis Xavier University announcing a new scholarship for African Nova Scotia youth.

Smith, a popular principal from Citadel High School, died on June 2 from stomach cancer. He was 50.

The new Wade Smith Memorial Scholarship for African Nova Scotia youth at St. F.X. will include $50,000 from the Jeannine Deveau Educational Equity Endowment Fund. The scholarship will be offered to youth who excel in community involvement, leadership and their education; much like Smith, the university announced on Monday.

The school also said every dollar contributed would be matched by the endowment fund.

Smith graduated from St. F.X. in 1990 with a Bachelor of Arts.

Smith was a member of the varsity men’s basketball team, a league all-star, an All-Canadian, and a four-year member of the Canadian National Basketball Team.

He also dedicated 26 years to the X-Men summer basketball camp and “provided multiple opportunities for inner-city youth to experience a week of campus life in Antigonish,” a statement from the university said.

“Mr. Smith’s three most passionate concerns were education, community and basketball,” it went on to say.

