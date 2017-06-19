Nova Scotia town grapples with deer problem, considers contraceptives, cull

TRURO, N.S. — A central Nova Scotia town has become overrun with deer, and officials are considering options including contraceptives and a cull in a bid to control the growing urban herd.

The deer have become common sights in the streets and gardens of Truro, N.S., and officials are holding a public information session Tuesday night at the local fire hall.

Town administrator Mike Dolter says some options include stronger enforcement of no-feeding bylaws, a contraception program to reduce the deer population over several years, or even a potential cull.

Dolter says although other Canadian communities have used culls, Truro officials see it as an "extreme last resort measure."

He says a big problem is that people are feeding the deer, and a public education program is needed.