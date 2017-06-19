Police search for man accused of shooting several rounds into home, injuring dog

HALIFAX — Police are looking for a man accused of firing several shots into a home in Halifax, with one bullet grazing the family dog in the neck.

Police say they responded to a report of gun fire — in the area of Duffus Street and Jarvis Lane — at about 11:20 p.m. on Sunday.

They say two people and a dog were in a lower level bedroom when someone fired into the room.

A bullet grazed the family dog but the two residents were not hit.

Police say a man wearing black was seen running from the area.