Dartmouth teen steals vehicle, flees police, crashes into home

A Dartmouth teen went for a quick joyride in a stolen vehicle before crashing into a home.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, Halifax Regional Police were called to the 0 to 100 block of Chappell Street over a motor vehicle theft in progress.

According to police, officers tried to remove the suspect from the vehicle as he was stealing it, but couldn’t, and the teen drove off.

It wasn’t long after that police found the vehicle, crashed into a home on nearby Pinehill Drive.

The vehicle was empty, but after a search, officers located the suspect – a 17-year-old from Dartmouth – around Woodlawn Avenue.

The teen is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, fleeing police, resisting police, property damage and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.