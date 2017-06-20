Free concert, activities on Halifax waterfront for Aboriginal Day Live

The Halifax waterfront will take part in one of the biggest national celebrations of Indigenous culture on Wednesday with music, ceremonies and more for Aboriginal Day Live.

A National Aboriginal Day Sands at Salter event is part of the national Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) broadcast, featuring sacred fire ceremonies at sunrise and sunset with activities running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those events include storytelling, a birchbark canoe demonstration, Mi'kmaq Honour Song, round dance, culinary demonstrations and a free live concert at 8 p.m. with a pre-show starting at 6:15 p.m.

The concert, hosted by Candy Palmater and Dave Jennis, features Marianas Trench, Don Amero, Kathia Rock, Tribe of One, and more.