Free concert, activities on Halifax waterfront for Aboriginal Day Live
The free event is part of a live broadcast on APTN, and one of the largest celebrations for National Aboriginal Day.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Halifax waterfront will take part in one of the biggest national celebrations of Indigenous culture on Wednesday with music, ceremonies and more for Aboriginal Day Live.
A National Aboriginal Day Sands at Salter event is part of the national Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) broadcast, featuring sacred fire ceremonies at sunrise and sunset with activities running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Those events include storytelling, a birchbark canoe demonstration, Mi'kmaq Honour Song, round dance, culinary demonstrations and a free live concert at 8 p.m. with a pre-show starting at 6:15 p.m.
The concert, hosted by Candy Palmater and Dave Jennis, features Marianas Trench, Don Amero, Kathia Rock, Tribe of One, and more.
The Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre is also hosting events on the Halifax Common, including a powwow with a round dance, musical performances, and drumming. Visit the centre's Facebook page for more.
Most Popular
-
Former Halifax-area pastor charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, involving teenage girl
-
'I want him to see me:' Stacey Adams' mother on coming face to face with her son's accused killer
-
Halifax police consider reporting suicides: 'This is becoming way too common'
-