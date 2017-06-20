Halifax council votes for procurement policy report, including living wage requirement

Change could be coming to the way Halifax hires outside work, including the idea of requiring contractors to pay their employees a living wage.

Regional council voted Tuesday in favour of an amended motion directing staff to form a “cross departmental working group” to investigate and recommend to council whether the municipality should adopt new procurement policies, including consideration of social economic benefits, a living wage, and environmental impacts.

Coun. Lindell Smith made the original motion earlier this year, and added an amendment on Tuesday requiring staff to report back before the next budget process on its progress, and on the impact of the report on upcoming tenders.

But the municipality’s top bureaucrat, CAO Jacques Dubé, told councillors it would be impossible to have the report completely finished by then.

Smith said he was fine with that, and wanted to make sure the report was done right, rather than quickly.

Though there is no recommendation yet, councillors gave a preview on Tuesday as to what the debate will be like when there is one, staking out sides on the debate over a living wage.

Coun. Shawn Cleary argued the issue of a living wage shouldn’t fall on one political side or the other.