Halifax regional council says yes to pitch for pop-up soccer stadium

Halifax is one step closer to getting a professional soccer team after a vote by regional council on Tuesday.

Council voted unanimously in favour of an amended motion directing CAO Jacques Dubé to negotiate a lease to allow for a temporary stadium on the Wanderers Grounds.

Sports and Entertainment Atlantic (SEA) made the pitch to the municipality as part of a bid to attract a professional soccer team in the new Canadian Premier League, launching in 2018.

The temporary stadium would seat up to 7,000 people, and the municipality would retain full control over the land, leasing it to SEA for three years to use for a maximum of 14 matches in the first season.

Coun. Waye Mason attached eight amendments to the staff recommendation after consulting with SEA. Those include requirements that the stands along Summer and Sackville streets would be removed at the end of the season, that events would be finished by 11 p.m., and that there’d be annual contract reviews to address any issues.

“If there are drunken football hooligans running the streets of Summer Street and Bell Road, the deal's off, we’ll cancel the deal,” Mason said at council on Tuesday.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen. I’m quite confident that this is going to be a strong, positive addition to my neighbourhood and I’m looking forward to walking down to see how it all turns out.”

James Covey, with the Halifax Wanderers Soccer supporters’ group, said he thinks Halifax is a perfect-sized city for the league.

“When you look at how many people the Mooseheads pull during the winter in Nova Scotia, even when they’re not winning, they’re getting six of seven thousand people,” he said.