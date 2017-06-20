Halifax Mooseheads name Jim Midgley as new head coach

After a one-week search for a new head coach, the Halifax Mooseheads didn’t need to look far for a new bench boss.

The team announced on Tuesday that Jim Midgley is its new head coach, receiving the promotion after six seasons as assistant coach after joining the team in the 2011-12 season.

“I’m very excited to be able to name Jim as the head coach today. He has been with the team for a long time and has put together an impressive resume. I think he is the perfect fit to take over behind the bench for the Mooseheads,” Mooseheads General Manager Cam Russell said in a statement.



On top of the Mooseheads, Midgley, who is from Cole Harbour, was head coach of Team Nova Scotia at the Canada Winter Games in 2014-15 and was an assistant coach with the Saint John Sea Dogs for two seasons from 2007-08.

In his playing days, Midgley was a centre for Saint Mary’s Huskies from 1998-2002, including three seasons as captain.

The team also announced assistant coach Jon Greenwood will return for a fourth season. Management is currently looking for a second assistant.

Halifax was looking for a new coach after former coach André Tourigny accepted the role of head coach and vice president of hockey operations with the Ottawa 67’s in the Ontario Hockey League. Tourigny led a rebuilding Mooseheads team to a 27-35-3-3 record in his one season with the team.