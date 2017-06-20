Former Halifax-area pastor charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, involving teenage girl

A Halifax-area pastor has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation dating back to 2008.

In a release issued Tuesday, the RCMP in Halifax say in August of 2016 they began into an investigation into ‘a historic sexual assault and sexual exploitation,” a release stated.

The victim was a 17-year-old girl at the time, the RCMP say.

Michael Oliver Fisher, a 38-year-old from Antigonish, was an associate pastor in Upper Hammonds Plains at the time of the offence.

Past media stories say that church was Emmanuel Baptist.



“Since then, Fisher has been involved with youth through his work in other parts of Nova Scotia,” a RCMP release stated.

Michael O. Fisher is currently listed as the advisor for the Office for Students of African Descent (OSAD) at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish.

Fisher is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on July 25 at 10 a.m.