Halifax police considering idea of reporting suicides: 'This is becoming way too common'

Police suggest reporting suicide numbers





Halifax police have brought up the idea of reporting suicide statistics as a way to chip away at stigma, and open up a conversation on mental health supports.

During a Board of Police Commissioners meeting Monday, members received numbers for May showing that reports of Emotionally Disturbed Persons (any mental health call) were up 26 per cent compared to that month last year, and there was a 28 per cent spike in hours that officers spent monitoring people on Involuntary Psychiatric Treatment Act (IPTA) basis.

Chief Superintendent Lee Bergerman, Halifax RCMP, said in the meeting it’s important for the public to know how often police respond to suicides or manage to intervene successfully, and the toll it takes on officers. Only then can there be changes in the health care system, Bergerman said, like having other professionals monitor IPTA patients rather than police since nothing criminal has occurred.

For Chief Jean-Michel Blais, he said while there’s been an old fear of copycat suicides following the reporting of any statistics, the reality is they occur in “significant numbers” already.

Although Blais said it’s too early to say for sure, he imagines a system where the number of suicides, completed or intervened, is reported without geographic location or other situational details.