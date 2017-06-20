Halifax ranks second in most expensive Canadian cities for travellers: credit card data

Want to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday by checking out a different city?

A recent analysis of anonymous credit cardholder data has led Capital One to release a top 11 list of the most expensive Canadian cities to visit.

Halifax ranked second in daily dollars spent by travellers, coming in just behind Quebec City.

Brent Reynolds, chief customer experience officer with Capital One Canada, said the company calculated its data by looking at transactions made by customers 250 km away from their listed home addresses between June 1 and Aug. 31, 2016.

They looked at daily spending on travel-related items like hotels, taxis/limos, dining/takeout, and nightlife. The data analysis included chip and pin or swipe purchases. They did not include travel-related online transactions.

By The Numbers:

Halifax-specific spending:

Hotel: $171.91

Taxis/Limos: $43.05

Restaurant/Takeout: $57.96

Nightlife: $45.71

On average, Canadian travellers spent the least on nights out in Halifax when compared to other cities.

Canadians travelling to Halifax also spent the least on local attractions ($33.34 per day) when compared to other major cities.

The Big 11:

1. Quebec City ($354.07)

2. Halifax ($318.63)

3. Montreal ($316.59)

4. Vancouver ($310.82)

5. Victoria ($308.63)

6. Toronto ($304.59)

7. Edmonton ($290.75)

8. Ottawa ($280.18)

9. Calgary ($268.14)

10. Regina ($243.98)