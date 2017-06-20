One Halifax area arena slated for demolition, others to be sold

One Halifax arena will be demolished and two more likely sold off in the next year after regional council approved a staff recommendation on indoor ice surfaces on Tuesday.

The Devonshire arena in north-end Halifax will be demolished, likely in fiscal 2018, and the municipality will keep the land to possibly use it for the redevelopment of the Needham Community Recreation Centre.

The municipality will continue using the Gray and Bowles arenas in Dartmouth for the rest of this fiscal year, and then sell each of them to community groups. The owner of the property next to the Bowles arena has right of first refusal, but Coun. Sam Austin said Tuesday there are community groups interested in purchasing it, including a curling club.

The new Dartmouth four-pad arena on Commodore Drive will open this fall and replace those three.

The Lebrun arena in Bedford will be used for the rest of this fiscal year, and then after the 2017-18 season, staff will return to council to decide its future.