Police respond to rash of drivers doing burnouts in Sackville parking lot

From burning rubber to burning a hole in their wallets.

Police in Sackville say they ticketed seven drivers for not having valid insurance after responding to a complaint of people doing burnouts in a parking lot.

The RCMP say just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a parking lot in the 800 block of Sackville Drive for vehicles doing burnouts – ‘spinning their tires, causing them to heat up and smoke’ – a police release stated.

In total, fines of more than $8,900 were handed out for the seven drivers who didn’t have insurance.