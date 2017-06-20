News / Halifax

Police respond to rash of drivers doing burnouts in Sackville parking lot

Seven people were ticketed for not having valid insurance in the process, the RCMP say.

Maybe the drivers ticketed were pretending to be NASCAR star Greg Biffle, shown here burning some rubber on August 19, 2012 in Brooklyn, Michigan.

From burning rubber to burning a hole in their wallets.

Police in Sackville say they ticketed seven drivers for not having valid insurance after responding to a complaint of people doing burnouts in a parking lot.

The RCMP say just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a parking lot in the 800 block of Sackville Drive for vehicles doing burnouts – ‘spinning their tires, causing them to heat up and smoke’ – a police release stated.

In total, fines of more than $8,900 were handed out for the seven drivers who didn’t have insurance.

"Doing 'burnouts' is dangerous because drivers can lose control of their vehicles," RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said in a statement. "Doing 'burnouts' and driving without insurance are two decisions that can result in fines and/or vehicle seizures under the Motor Vehicle Act, as well as prosecution under the Criminal Code."

