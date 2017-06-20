Police respond to rash of drivers doing burnouts in Sackville parking lot
Seven people were ticketed for not having valid insurance in the process, the RCMP say.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
From burning rubber to burning a hole in their wallets.
Police in Sackville say they ticketed seven drivers for not having valid insurance after responding to a complaint of people doing burnouts in a parking lot.
The RCMP say just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a parking lot in the 800 block of Sackville Drive for vehicles doing burnouts – ‘spinning their tires, causing them to heat up and smoke’ – a police release stated.
In total, fines of more than $8,900 were handed out for the seven drivers who didn’t have insurance.
"Doing 'burnouts' is dangerous because drivers can lose control of their vehicles," RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said in a statement. "Doing 'burnouts' and driving without insurance are two decisions that can result in fines and/or vehicle seizures under the Motor Vehicle Act, as well as prosecution under the Criminal Code."