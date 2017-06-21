Thief damages window to nab bag of knitting supplies from vehicle: Halifax police

Even knitting supplies it appears will be taken by thieves who break into cars.

Police in Halifax say a 17-year-old boy is facing charges for a rash of thefts from vehicles in Cole Harbour, including for a bag of knitting supplies.

The RCMP say they arrested the 17-year-old on Cow Bay Road after the stolen car he was driving – a 2015 Volkswagen Passat – struck a curb and became disabled around 6 a.m. on June 18.

It was prior to that where police allege the teenager was busy breaking into cars around Edgecombe Crescent - including for the aforementioned knitting supplies, which it's alleged he even damaged a window to get his hands on.

Police say change and cellphones were taken from other vehicles, which were all unlocked, before he took off in the Passat.

