Thief damages window to nab bag of knitting supplies from vehicle: Halifax police
The RCMP say the 17-year-old also drove off in a stolen car, which he eventually crashed into a curb.
Even knitting supplies it appears will be taken by thieves who break into cars.
Police in Halifax say a 17-year-old boy is facing charges for a rash of thefts from vehicles in Cole Harbour, including for a bag of knitting supplies.
The RCMP say they arrested the 17-year-old on Cow Bay Road after the stolen car he was driving – a 2015 Volkswagen Passat – struck a curb and became disabled around 6 a.m. on June 18.
It was prior to that where police allege the teenager was busy breaking into cars around Edgecombe Crescent - including for the aforementioned knitting supplies, which it's alleged he even damaged a window to get his hands on.
Police say change and cellphones were taken from other vehicles, which were all unlocked, before he took off in the Passat.
The charges the 17-year-old is now facing include theft of a motor vehicle and trespassing at night.
